Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 86,266 shares of company stock valued at $891,295. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.