Contrasting Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners and Guardforce AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners $110.25 million 1.38 -$13.48 million $1.08 3.40 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.26 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blueknight Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and Guardforce AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners 62.88% -12.96% 21.03% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners beats Guardforce AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.