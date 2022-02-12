Contrasting Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Kansas City Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 7.67 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -3.19 Kansas City Life Insurance $523.91 million 0.77 $15.17 million ($0.32) -130.47

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Kansas City Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20% Kansas City Life Insurance -0.63% -0.37% -0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Midwest and Kansas City Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.94%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Midwest has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats Midwest on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

