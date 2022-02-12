Contrasting Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,593.58%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rapid Micro Biosystems and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 249.53%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 20.11 -$37.08 million N/A N/A BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,038.50 -$158.41 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

