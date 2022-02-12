Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.40 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

