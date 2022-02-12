Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

