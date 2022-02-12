Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$8.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00.

