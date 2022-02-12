Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $15,353,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

