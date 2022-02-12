Credit Suisse AG Purchases 17,673 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,852,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $74.75 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

