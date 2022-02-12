Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 54,174 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $47,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,792 shares of company stock worth $4,616,887.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

