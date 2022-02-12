Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

