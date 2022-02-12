Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,242 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Open Lending worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPRO stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

