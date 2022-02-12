Credit Suisse Group Cuts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $161.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

NYSE J opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

