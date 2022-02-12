Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.54. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 429,758 shares.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

