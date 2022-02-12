Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.54. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 429,758 shares.
CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.
About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
