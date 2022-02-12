Credits (CS) Achieves Market Cap of $11.13 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Credits has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $11.13 million and $81,817.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

