Critical Comparison: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) vs. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46% Franklin Resources 22.41% 17.79% 8.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00

Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Franklin Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 0.22 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) 0.00 Franklin Resources $8.43 billion 1.83 $1.83 billion $3.78 8.10

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company. It provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth investors in jurisdictions worldwide. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

