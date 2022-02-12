Critical Contrast: Altria Group (NYSE:MO) & 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altria Group and 22nd Century Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $26.01 billion 3.56 $2.48 billion $1.33 37.87 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 13.26 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -13.47

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altria Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altria Group and 22nd Century Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altria Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. 22nd Century Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 194.76%. Given 22nd Century Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Altria Group.

Risk & Volatility

Altria Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altria Group and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 9.51% 1,009.13% 19.82% 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96%

Summary

Altria Group beats 22nd Century Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The Oral tobacco products segment is primarily moist smokeless tobacco products (MSTs) through brands like Copenhagen and Skoal as well as on! oral nicotine pouches sold by Helix. The Wine segment, through subsidiary Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd, produces Washington State wines, primarily Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands, and owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

