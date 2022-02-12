Critical Survey: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 196.25% -34.57% -27.91% Motorcar Parts of America 2.25% 12.35% 4.32%

This table compares Romeo Power and Motorcar Parts of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 30.81 -$7.62 million $0.07 29.43 Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.58 $21.48 million $0.71 22.89

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 187.62%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.54%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

