Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Hits $7.00 on Exchanges

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $7.00 or 0.00016291 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $17.97 million and approximately $952,035.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00104259 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

