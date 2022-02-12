CryptoSoul Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 7% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $851,347.02 and approximately $140.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00192920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.27 or 0.00471870 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.