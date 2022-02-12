CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 24,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 474,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

LAW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368,024 shares of company stock valued at $68,341,598 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

