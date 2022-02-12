Css LLC Il Decreases Stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.30% of Socket Mobile worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.78. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.