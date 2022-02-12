Css LLC Il Invests $252,000 in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.16% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 34.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

