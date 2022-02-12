Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $743,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOAC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

