Css LLC Il Purchases New Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in DouYu International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

DOYU opened at $2.37 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

