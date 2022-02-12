Css LLC Il Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Css LLC Il lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.