CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.57 million.CTS also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.

Shares of CTS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 150,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,777. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 151.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

