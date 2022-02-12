Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 29,078 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

