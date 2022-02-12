Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,085 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $60.29. 22,780,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,427,080. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

