Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $19.85 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.86 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

