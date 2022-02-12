Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,463 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.57. 9,750,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,023,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.