Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 132,839 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132,839 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $12.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. 164,471,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,863,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

