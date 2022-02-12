Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

