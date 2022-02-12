CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.56.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.