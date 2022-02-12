CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.93. The stock had a trading volume of 867,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.56.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

