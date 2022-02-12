DA Davidson Weighs in on Matrix Service’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Matrix Service in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.58. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

