Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $334-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.94 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $531,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

