David J. Bernhardt Sells 4,200 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $182,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

S stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,998 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,044,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.