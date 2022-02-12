David Matthew Stark Sells 6,110 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.53 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

