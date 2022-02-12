DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.62. 1,372,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,860. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.