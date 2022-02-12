DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.
NYSE:DVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.62. 1,372,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,860. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
