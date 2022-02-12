DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.61

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and traded as high as $110.26. DBS Group shares last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 55,821 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

