Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.06.

Shares of DE stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $298.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.