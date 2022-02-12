Definity Financial’s (DFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$29.62 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

