Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 201 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.34) to GBX 201 ($2.72) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 295 ($3.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.20 ($4.36).

ROO opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.31. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 140.15 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.37). The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.30.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.93), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($115,155.25). In the last three months, insiders sold 772,814 shares of company stock valued at $208,396,655.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

