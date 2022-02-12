Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 3.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 251,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 102,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from C$1.13 to C$0.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$32.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

