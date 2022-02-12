Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $102,098.45 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $102,098.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,726 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

