Dennis Thomas St Sells 3,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

