DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 18,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,298. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.99. DENSO has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

