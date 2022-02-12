Derwent London’s (DLN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

DLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,233 ($43.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,378.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,497.68. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 3,096 ($41.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($52.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 69.98.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

