Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

DM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 6,594,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

